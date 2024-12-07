“I assure you, we will drive change against sexual exploitation, as our mothers and sisters are bearing the brunt of these injustices,” said Elias Taban Elias, the Guild President of the Torit Health Science Institute.

As Eastern Equatoria State commits to the global mission of eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls, students in Torit have received training on how to prevent such atrocities to protect themselves and their communities.

This campaign, organized by the Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare with support from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), has brought together more than 50 apprentices from the Torit Health Science Institute.

The initiative, part of the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence, aims to equip these learners with the knowledge needed to drive meaningful change.

“Understanding this matter is essential for us in the medical field. It enables us to manage cases with the utmost confidentiality, protecting the dignity of survivors while reinforcing our commitment to professional integrity,” added Mr. Elias.

As the holiday season approaches, there is hope for youth to actively resist harmful cultural practices, such as forced and early marriages.

"The message needs to be spread widely, and families and communities must be informed about how to access reporting mechanisms for such horrific acts of abuse," asserted Lily Tobias, a counselor at the One-Stop-Centre at Torit State Hospital.

The alarming numbers of school dropouts, single mothers, and related health issues like fistula cases primarily impact women under the age of 18 and have significant repercussions.

Tobias Magezi, the Principal of Torit Health Science Institute, hoped these sessions would inspire more community activists.

"While the institute has formed a committee dedicated to preventing abuses against women and girls, I urge our partners to continue supporting us in raising awareness about this critical issue," he stated.

The UNMISS team in Eastern Equatoria is closely working with the Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare to protect individual rights and address human rights abuses, aiming to create a safer and more gender-responsive environment for all.