Available 18-speaker B&O Unleashed sound system amps up the musical experience of any adventure

DUBAI, UAE : With its introduction of SYNC 4, F-150 builds on more than 10 years of SYNC innovation by helping minimise distractions with hands-free voice control as well, as core features such as making phone calls and selecting music.

And the soundtrack to every adventure is provided by a new eight-speaker B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen starting on F-150 XLT, or the optional 18-speaker B&O Unleashed system with speakers in the headliner and front headrests, which is standard on F-150 Lariat, Platinum and Limited.

A clean, simple design, similar to SYNC 3, and with three selectable zones, F-150 owners can operate the standard 8inch, or available 12-inch, SYNC 4 touchscreen with ease. The bottom menu is always accessible no matter what is showing on the screen, while the upper bar provides status information; such as the time, temperature and informational messages.

With twice the computing power of the previous-generation system, the standard across all trims all-new SYNC 4 can wirelessly connect smartphones without the USB cord for seamless integration of Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™ compatibility as well as SYNC AppLink® apps, and includes more natural voice control and customisable information on demand.

Customers can operate certain smartphone controls such as navigation, reading email messages or playing music once Apple CarPlay or Android Auto are enabled. Pressing the Push-to-Talk (PTT) button on the steering wheel can be used when a compatible smartphone with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay is connected to the vehicle.

SYNC 4 technology offers an easy to search Digital Owner’s Manual, which users will be able to navigate from a table of contents, search by keyword and create bookmarks.

Lastly, in addition to Arabic and English, there are multiple languages to choose from, available with content displaying both left to right and right to left, though with safety in mind, the Digital Owner’s Manual is not accessible when the vehicle is in motion.

The all-new 2021 F-150 is available in showrooms across the region. Visit www.me.ford.com for more details.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com



