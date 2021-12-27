PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, UAE - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, will adopt a Monday-to-Friday working week and Saturday-to-Sunday weekend from Monday 3 January 2022, in line with the UAE government and UAE Central Bank guidelines.
ADIB’s branches will continue to be open six days a week Monday-to-Saturday and will be closed on Sundays. On Fridays, standalone branches will open from 08:00am to 12:00pm, and mall-based branches will open from 16:00pm to 22:00pm.
ADIB’s offices will adopt a four-and-a-half day working week with a half-day on Fridays. The call center will continue to serve customers 24/7 based on a shift approach to provide the same high levels of customer service and ADIB digital banking services including chat bot will continue to support all customers’ requests.
The changes are in line with wider UAE Government reforms and UAE Central Bank guidelines and will support the UAE’s international competitiveness by making it easier for people and businesses to trade and do business around the world.
The implementation of these changes has been considered carefully and ADIB is confident that customers will continue to receive outstanding service whenever they need it while ensuring staff well-being.
ADIB’s offices and branches in other markets outside of the UAE will continue to work to local timings.
-Ends-
About ADIB
ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 133 billion in assets. Over 1 million customers benefit from the third largest distribution network in the UAE with 70 branches and more than 500 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).
In the UAE, the Bank has more than 2,000 employees and remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development and promotion of local talent in all the markets in which it operates. The bank has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 36 percent of the bank’s workforce being UAE Nationals. ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq and Qatar. Named “Best Islamic Bank globally” by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.
For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:
ADIB
Radwa Shehab
Head of External Communications
Direct: +971 2 6910169
Edelman
Simon Hailes
Director of Financial Communications
Mobile: +971 50 973 1173
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.