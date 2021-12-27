Abu Dhabi, UAE - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, will adopt a Monday-to-Friday working week and Saturday-to-Sunday weekend from Monday 3 January 2022, in line with the UAE government and UAE Central Bank guidelines.

ADIB’s branches will continue to be open six days a week Monday-to-Saturday and will be closed on Sundays. On Fridays, standalone branches will open from 08:00am to 12:00pm, and mall-based branches will open from 16:00pm to 22:00pm.

ADIB’s offices will adopt a four-and-a-half day working week with a half-day on Fridays. The call center will continue to serve customers 24/7 based on a shift approach to provide the same high levels of customer service and ADIB digital banking services including chat bot will continue to support all customers’ requests.

The changes are in line with wider UAE Government reforms and UAE Central Bank guidelines and will support the UAE’s international competitiveness by making it easier for people and businesses to trade and do business around the world.

The implementation of these changes has been considered carefully and ADIB is confident that customers will continue to receive outstanding service whenever they need it while ensuring staff well-being.

ADIB’s offices and branches in other markets outside of the UAE will continue to work to local timings.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 133 billion in assets. Over 1 million customers benefit from the third largest distribution network in the UAE with 70 branches and more than 500 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

In the UAE, the Bank has more than 2,000 employees and remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development and promotion of local talent in all the markets in which it operates. The bank has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 36 percent of the bank’s workforce being UAE Nationals. ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq and Qatar. Named “Best Islamic Bank globally” by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

