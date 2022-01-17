Dubai : While the previous year was unprecedented in practically every way imaginable, 2021 has resulted in significant growth and renewal for Transguard Group; the UAE’s premier business solutions provider has revealed that it has secured AED 2 billion in new and renewed contracts for the calendar year; Transguard’s financial year ends on 31st March 2022.

“No matter what Covid-19 threw at us, Transguard Group maintained an unwavering focus on our core values,” explained Dr. Greg Ward, Managing Director. “Because of this commitment to the well-being of our employees and the needs of our clients, 2021 has been an incredibly successful year of growth and renewal. Our portfolio across the business has grown in depth and scope, and in parallel, the size of our workforce has also increased.”

With noteworthy accomplishments across every division of the company, some of Transguard’s stand-out achievements are as follows:

Won AED 2 billion in new and renewed contracts

Hiring 15,000 new employees

A nearly 100% double vaccination rate for all employees

Winning five major awards (Transguard Cash: Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Awards for Business, Business Innovation and Customer Excellence; Transformation: UAE Innovation Award and CSR: Dubai Chamber CSR Advanced Label)

Won AED 102 million in contracts for Expo, which sees 3,000+ Transguard employees support 17 pavilions

The installation of 5,300+ SCDMs

The launch of the Transguard Living app for iOS and Android

Launch of Transguard’s dedicated vehicle workshop

Full mobilisation of the Emirates Chauffeur Fleet

Achieving Diamond Partner status in the Alwatani programme from Etihad Airways

Significant growth in Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates

Multiple sustainability achievements, including the production of 1,223 MWh of clean energy thanks to solar panels, savings of 3 million kWh of electricity and 22 million gallons of water

“Our team has actively demonstrated unparalleled dedication during these dynamic times, and their hard work has paid off in so many ways,” concluded Dr. Ward, adding: “I’m proud of where Transguard has been and where we’re going, and I am very much looking forward to revealing what’s next for us in the new year.”

Full details on all of Transguard’s accomplishments for 2021 are available at https://transguardgroup.com/news/a-year-of-growth-and-renewal/

About Transguard Group:

Offering flexible solutions for all of the UAE’s staffing needs since 2001, Transguard Group is the region’s most trusted expert in security, facilities management, cash services and white collar staffing – and much more in between. With an annual turnover of AED 1.87 billion in the 2020-2021 financial year, Transguard’s expertise is in supplying the right people for its clients, precisely when and where they’re needed. To learn more about the many ways Transguard is helping the UAE’s businesses grow, visit www.transguardgroup.com.

