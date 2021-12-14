Registration for Piscine 1 closing January 4

42 Abu Dhabi curriculum fosters highly transferable skills and innovative thinking to guarantee coders future relevancy in any industry

Abu Dhabi, UAE : 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding school that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology, will host six pre-selection events in 2022 as part of ongoing efforts to drive student intake and further fuel the emirate’s global coding capital ambitions.

High school graduates, university students, employees, and those looking for work across all industries with an interest in upskilling or reskilling are encouraged to apply irrespective of coding experience, there is no upper age limit; a high school certificate and a minimum age of 18 years old are the only stipulation.

With 42 Abu Dhabi already producing a hotbed of programming talent, the half-dozen series of pre-selection events called ‘Piscines’ – which are intense and immersive assessments testing candidates’ computer programming aptitude, motivation, endurance, and commitment - will see more than 1,000 aspiring coders test battle for cohort places at the emirate’s revolutionary coding school next year.

“We launched our program for the first time in September, and we currently have 152 students from more than 32 nationalities who completed our inaugural three Piscines,” explained Leo Filardi, CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi. “As we embark on our first full-year of operations, and after experiencing unprecedented demand, we decided to expand the series of Piscines to grant thousands of candidates the opportunity to compete for places. The core to our program’s ethos is freedom of choice and empowering our students to direct their learning, we wanted to apply the same values to the Piscines too by allowing applicants the ability to choose a Piscine schedule most suitable for them. Once accepted into a Piscine they will gain holistic programming understanding, coding up to 15 hours per day during a multi-faceted deep dive into our unique learning methodology.”

Potential applicants for Piscine 1 must submit applications prior to registration closing on January 4, 2022. Piscine 2 will operate in March; Piscine 3 in May; Piscine 4 in August; Piscine 5 in September and Piscine 6 December.

“Coding is no longer the future – it is the present. 42 Abu Dhabi’s peer-to-peer gamified methodology enables students to build a unique repertoire of soft and hard skills that hone their emotional intelligence and empower adaptable and analytical thinking, and create disciplined and self-motivated problem-solvers,” added Filardi.

“Our students are gaining highly transferable skills that have guaranteed relevancy in any industry. When this acumen is coupled with 42 Abu Dhabi’s robust industry partnership scheme, which boasts unrivalled career growth opportunities and employment avenues at some of the UAE’s largest industry heavyweights, we are creating a diverse and inclusive coding education infrastructure that enables a future-ready workforce.”

The Piscines will be held at the 42 Abu Dhabi campus in Mina Zayed warehouses district. Successful Piscine candidates are required to complete 42 Abu Dhabi’s pre-selection ‘Game’ - an online assessment which evaluates cognitive capacity via logic and memory tests - and attend a virtual Check-in discovery session to be briefed on the Piscine and the learning methodology.

While no previous coding experience or academic qualifications are required to apply for 42 Abu Dhabi, candidates must be aged 18 years old and above, and display ambition, aptitude, commitment, proactivity, curiosity, creativity, and possess an innate ability to adapt and collaborate.

With the school’s first campus opening in 2013 in Paris, the 42 Network’s disruptive curriculum has equipped more than 12,000 students across 34 campuses around the world with essential digital and business skills.

For more information and to apply, visit www.42AbuDhabi.ae

About 42 Abu Dhabi

42 Abu Dhabi is a new kind of innovative and disruptive coding was launched in 2020 as an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 21 accelerator program, which aims to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation and people.

In-line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a secure and confident society that is competitive, sustainable and open, 42 Abu Dhabi aims to empower through code, disrupt learning and create opportunities to answer the needs of the digital economy with innovation and efficiency.

A major milestone in the ongoing strategic relationship between the governments of the UAE and France, 42 Abu Dhabi is a progressive enabler in nurturing a future-ready workforce on a local and regional level.

42 Abu Dhabi joins a growing global network of 35 schools and is the first of its kind in the GCC. The school runs a unique learning methodology that cultivates creativity and collaboration through peer-to-peer, project-based learning, without classrooms or teachers. The model has seen vast global success across the 42 Network and has equipped over 12,000 students with essential digital skills in areas such as data analytics, machine learning, algorithms and AI, parallel computing and others, as well as business skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, adaptability and working autonomously.

The school is located in Abu Dhabi’s Mina Zayed warehouses district and is open 24/7. The purpose-built 42 Abu Dhabi warehouse campus, designed with an open space, new-age industrial feel, includes state-of-the-art coding labs using the latest technology, as well as a number of interactive smart spaces, meet-up lounges, an auditorium creativity rooms, dining and resting spaces.

For more information, visit www.42AbuDhabi.ae

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required programs or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.

