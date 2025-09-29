AESG, a leading global specialist engineering and advisory firm, has appointed Kez Taylor and Roger Nickells as Non-Executive Directors to the business - an important milestone aligned with the company’s accelerating international growth strategy.

The establishment of the board marks a pivotal step in AESG’s global expansion, coinciding with the opening of its new office in Cape Town, following the recent launch of operations in Cairo and Melbourne earlier this year.

AESG’s Board of Directors shall now comprise Saeed Al Abbar (CEO of AESG), Scott Coombes (Managing Partner of AESG), Adam Muggleton (CTO of AESG), Kez Taylor (former CEO of ALEC Engineering & Contracting) and Roger Nickells (former Head of Design and Construction at Neom and CEO of Buro Happold). Each member of the board brings unprecedented expertise, offering deep industry insight, strategic leadership, and a proven track record in guiding high-growth, global businesses through complex market expansions, it said.

Saeed Al Abbar said: “The appointment of the non-executive directors reflects AESG’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and delivering meaningful impact as we grow our presence worldwide. The new members will provide independent oversight and strategic guidance, helping us navigate the complexities of rapid expansion while remaining true to our core purpose-driven mission. For our clients, this enhanced oversight means they can have even greater confidence in AESG’s ability to deliver high-quality, sustainable, and future-proof solutions. We believe in balancing bold ambition with a measured approach, and these seasoned leaders are perfectly placed to help us navigate that path.”

Taylor brings to the board more than 35 years of experience, including two decades leading ALEC Engineering & Contracting as Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, ALEC expanded beyond traditional contracting to establish new business lines such as ALEC Energy, ALEC Fitout and LINQ Modular, transforming the company into a diversified powerhouse delivering complex multi-billion-dollar projects across multiple sectors.

“I am honoured to join AESG’s inaugural board, especially at such a pivotal moment in the company’s journey. AESG has established itself as a global leader in delivering innovative and sustainable solutions, and I look forward to supporting its continued growth and international expansion. Having worked closely with AESG over the years, I’ve seen firsthand the firm’s ability to deliver complex, high-impact projects while maintaining an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. I am excited to contribute to its strategic vision as it enters new markets and scales globally," said Taylor.

Nickells is a globally recognised leader in engineering and design, with over three decades of experience shaping some of the world’s most ambitious projects and giga-developments. As CEO of Buro Happold, he helped expand the firm into a global consultancy. At NEOM, he served as Sector Head of Design & Construction, leading one of the largest and most innovative professional teams in the world. Throughout his career, Nickells has been instrumental in delivering projects that transformed cities and societies, from the Burj Al Arab in Dubai and the London 2012 Olympic Park to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Battersea Power Station, Dubai Metro, The High Line in New York, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“AESG’s ambition, expertise, and commitment to excellence are truly impressive. I’m excited to contribute to the board as the company scales new markets and drives impactful change across the built environment. With the increasing global demand for sustainable, future-ready solutions, AESG is uniquely positioned to lead the way. I look forward to working alongside such a dynamic leadership team to help shape the company’s continued success and long-term value creation," said Nickells.

