UAE respondents have the highest average budget ($1.6 million) for a residential purchase in Egypt, followed by Qatar nationals with a $1 million budget

Interest in the North Coast is highest among UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatari nationals with an average 40% interest in the destination. Watch the Zawya video here.

