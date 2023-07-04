Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and UAE’s ADQ have reported the highest improvement in the Global Sovereign Wealth Fund’s (SWF) governance, sustainability and resilience (GSR) scoreboard for 2023

Among the funds rated in both 2022 and 2023, 69 got higher marks, 94 stayed the same and only 22 got lower marks. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2023