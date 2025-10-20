Gradiant, a global leader in advanced water and wastewater solutions, has announced the closing of a $50 million corporate facility with HSBC, bringing its total credit to over $100 million.

The financing reflects Gradiant’s growing capital maturity and strengthens its capacity to scale sustainable water solutions worldwide.

Structured as a corporate revolving credit facility, the HSBC line supports US working-capital needs, and provides Gradiant with flexible, on-demand liquidity to execute projects for its blue-chip North American customers — underscoring lender confidence in the company’s performance and profitability.

"This financing reflects the maturity and sound financials of our business and our ability to partner with top-tier global lenders," said Anurag Bajpayee, Co-Founder and CEO of Gradiant.

"Working with HSBC enhances our ability to deliver mission-critical water solutions to our industrial customers," he stated.

All Gradiant credit facilities were secured at single-digit interest rates, reflecting the company’s robust credit profile and profitability, and strong backing from institutional investors.

"This credit line strengthens our balance sheet and liquidity as we expand our project delivery globally," said Ananth Padmanabhan, CFO of Gradiant. "We plan to extend this approach to finance future M&A opportunities," he added.

Gradiant sources financing directly with lending partners rather than through intermediaries, ensuring alignment between its financial strategy and long-term mission.

"Our treasury strategy has evolved into a diversified capital framework that balances innovation with discipline," said Abijit Aji, the Vice President of Corporate Treasury & Financing.

"By building relationships early and linking financing to growth outcomes, we’re establishing long lasting partnerships," he added.

With projects in over 90 countries, Gradiant said it will be deploying this capital to accelerate growth in key markets. The HSBC facility strengthens near-term US operations, while other facilities provide flexibility and currency stability across the Indo-Pacific and Middle East.

With strong financial foundations and proven technology leadership, Gradiant continues to stand as a trusted partner to global industries balancing water scarcity and regulatory change with responsible growth, it added.

