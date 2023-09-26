PHOTO
Economic stability and high yields from the sector have drawn investors after China lifted Covid-19 travel restrictions. Watch the Zawya video here.
Dubai’s luxury real estate sector has witnessed a surge in Chinese investments in recent months, according to industry data
PHOTO
Economic stability and high yields from the sector have drawn investors after China lifted Covid-19 travel restrictions. Watch the Zawya video here.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2023