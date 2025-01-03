PHOTO
Mubadala deployed $29.2 billion across 52 deals last year, indicating a 67% year-on-year increase. Watch the Zawya video here.
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company was the lead sovereign investor in 2024, overtaking Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) as it ramped up deals
PHOTO
Mubadala deployed $29.2 billion across 52 deals last year, indicating a 67% year-on-year increase. Watch the Zawya video here.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.