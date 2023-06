Both Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market will be closed from Tuesday

Both markets issued statements saying they will be closed from tomorrow for the occasion of Eid Al Adha, with normal trading sessions to resume on Monday, July 3.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2023