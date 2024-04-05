ABU DHABI - The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will start from Monday, the 29th of Ramadan 1445 AH (April 8, 2024), until the 3rd of Shawwal 1445 AH.

SCA added in today's circular that its decision came after consultation and coordination with the financial markets and the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, based on the circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources regarding the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

SCA clarified that trading and regular working hours will resume in the markets on Friday, April 12, 2024, if Eid Al Fitr falls on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, or on Monday, April 15, 2024, if Eid falls on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

SCA pointed out that for the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange and Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation, they will continue to operate during the mentioned holiday period, and their trading hours will be as usual.