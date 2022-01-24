Riyadh - Saudi Fransi Capital has announced a SAR 6.12 million cash dividend distribution to the unitholders of Taleem REIT Fund.

The cash dividends will be paid out for the period from 1 October to 31 December 2021, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The dividend distribution stands at SAR 0.12 per unit, equivalent to 1.2% of the unit's initial price and 1.1% of the net asset value.