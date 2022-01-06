Riyadh – The board of Alujain Holding Corporation has appointed Khalid Mohammed Al Dawood as the company’s new CEO. Al Dawood will assume the role as of 9 January 2022, according to a bourse disclosure.

The board had announced on 28 March 2019 its decision of appointing Al Dawood as the Acting CEO of the firm.

The new official has over 28 years of experience in the fields of industry, administration, and economy, in addition to working in Saudi Aramco Shell Jubail Refinery. He also worked as the General Manager of Economy and Planning at Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden).