Al-Jouf Healthy Water Bottling, also known as Helwa, intends to offer 625,000 ordinary shares or 20 percent of capital via listing on Nomu parallel market, according to a bourse filing.

FALCOM Financial Services Co. is the financial advisor and lead manager on the potential offering.

The Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, approved the company’s application for the listing on Nomu on Oct. 31, 2021 and the Capital Market Authority approved it on Dec. 1, 2021.

Share prices will be determined after the book-building period, FALCOM said in a statement to Tadawul.

The offering period will begin on Sunday Feb. 2 and will end on Thursday Feb. 10.