Qatar’s Ooredoo has appointed Ahmad Al-Neama as group regional CEO and Bilal Kazmi as group chief commercial officer. Al Neama has previously served as the group’s Chief Technology Officer.

The company, listed on both Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) said it had generated revenues of QAR 29 billion ($7.97 billion) as of 31 December 2021.

Ooredoo announced earlier this week that it had completed a $6 billion merger of its Indonesian telecom businesses with CK Hutchinson Holdings Ltd.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

