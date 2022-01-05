PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as rising U.S. yields hit tech firms
* Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns
* PRECIOUS-Early Fed rate hike bets hold back gold as virus woes weigh
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets buoyed by oil and global shares
* OPEC+ decision reflects easing concern of oil surplus, Omicron risk
* Coronavirus cases surge in Gulf Arab States
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi non-oil private sector growth slows amid concerns over Omicron - PMI
* Saudi Railway Company Launches Passenger Transportation Options In Partnership With Uber
* SADAFCO Board Proposes H1 Dividend
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE non-oil private sector activity grows for 13th month running in Dec -PMI
* Louis Dreyfus chair owes Credit Suisse $240 mln after ADQ deal
* UAE's ADNOC to supply full crude volumes to Asian buyers in March - sources
QATAR
* Indonesia approves merger of units of Qatar's Ooredoo, CK Hutchison
