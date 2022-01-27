PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. yields rise, Asian shares slump as Powell warns on inflation
* Oil falls on profit-taking after Brent surges to $90 a barrel
* PRECIOUS-Gold flat near one-week low after hawkish Fed, higher yields
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets up, strong bank earnings boost Dubai
* Lebanon, Jordan agree to bring electricity through Syria
* Lebanon plans to adopt 'realistic exchange rate' in 2022 budget - ministry
* Lebanon's central bank extends ceiling free dollars purchases to the end of February
* Israel to resume US-brokered Lebanon maritime border talks - ministry
* ANALYSIS-Lebanon slips further into Iran's orbit as Hariri bows out
* President Aoun says Lebanon welcomes Kuwaiti initiative
* Israel's Partner Comms gets fibre deal to connect East and West
* Israel's NSO Group says in talks with U.S. funds over possible deal
* Israeli sovereign wealth fund to begin later in 2022, FinMin says
* Israel broadens eligibility for fourth shot of COVID vaccine
* Elderly U.S. national died from cardiac arrest after manhandling by Israeli troops, Palestinians say
* Turkey's Erdogan says Israel's Herzog to visit next month
* Erdogan says full Iran-Turkey gas flow to return in 10-15 days
* Kurdish-led forces say they have regained control of prison in Syria's Hasaka
EGYPT
* EU challenges Egypt at WTO over import registration
* Egypt aims to increase non-oil exports to $40 bln by end-2022
* Egypt reopens Red Sea port after brief closure in high winds and wave
SAUDI ARABIA
* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may raise March crude oil prices for Asia
* Saudi Arabia launches gaming, e-sports group Savvy
* Power grid link between Saudi Arabia, Iraq to produce 1 gigawatt of energy initially - state news
UAE
* UAE discussing defence upgrade after Houthi attacks- envoy to U.N.
* ADNOC debt issuer holds investor meetings ahead of debut bonds
* UAE tackles banned weapons financing, awaits dirty money list decision
* UAE summons people for sharing videos of missile attack interception
QATAR
* Qatar could reroute some gas to Europe with U.S. mediation - source
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's KNPC says two more die of injuries in refinery fire
* National Bank of Kuwait's profit jumps, beats 2021 expectations
OMAN
* Oman launches first Middle East electricity spot market
BAHRAIN
* Bahraini extradited from Serbia after ECHR ordered stay
