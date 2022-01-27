DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. yields rise, Asian shares slump as Powell warns on inflation

* Oil falls on profit-taking after Brent surges to $90 a barrel

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat near one-week low after hawkish Fed, higher yields

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets up, strong bank earnings boost Dubai

* Lebanon, Jordan agree to bring electricity through Syria

* Lebanon plans to adopt 'realistic exchange rate' in 2022 budget - ministry

* Lebanon's central bank extends ceiling free dollars purchases to the end of February

* Israel to resume US-brokered Lebanon maritime border talks - ministry

* ANALYSIS-Lebanon slips further into Iran's orbit as Hariri bows out

* President Aoun says Lebanon welcomes Kuwaiti initiative

* Israel's Partner Comms gets fibre deal to connect East and West

* Israel's NSO Group says in talks with U.S. funds over possible deal

* Israeli sovereign wealth fund to begin later in 2022, FinMin says

* Israel broadens eligibility for fourth shot of COVID vaccine

* Elderly U.S. national died from cardiac arrest after manhandling by Israeli troops, Palestinians say

* Turkey's Erdogan says Israel's Herzog to visit next month

* Erdogan says full Iran-Turkey gas flow to return in 10-15 days

* Kurdish-led forces say they have regained control of prison in Syria's Hasaka

EGYPT

* EU challenges Egypt at WTO over import registration

* Egypt aims to increase non-oil exports to $40 bln by end-2022

* Egypt reopens Red Sea port after brief closure in high winds and wave

SAUDI ARABIA

* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may raise March crude oil prices for Asia

* Saudi Arabia launches gaming, e-sports group Savvy

* Power grid link between Saudi Arabia, Iraq to produce 1 gigawatt of energy initially - state news

UAE

* UAE discussing defence upgrade after Houthi attacks- envoy to U.N.

* ADNOC debt issuer holds investor meetings ahead of debut bonds

* UAE tackles banned weapons financing, awaits dirty money list decision

* UAE summons people for sharing videos of missile attack interception

QATAR

* Qatar could reroute some gas to Europe with U.S. mediation - source

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's KNPC says two more die of injuries in refinery fire

* National Bank of Kuwait's profit jumps, beats 2021 expectations

OMAN

* Oman launches first Middle East electricity spot market

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini extradited from Serbia after ECHR ordered stay

