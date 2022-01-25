PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, U.S. futures slide as traders fret about Ukraine, rate rises
* Oil prices rise on supply disruption jitters as geopolitical tensions grow
* PRECIOUS-Gold muted as Fed caution counters Ukraine risks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai sees biggest fall in over a month after Houthi attack intercepted
* POLL-Gulf economies to grow faster in 2022, oil price fall biggest threat
* Yemen's Houthis fail in second missile attack on UAE
* U.S. deputy special envoy for Iran leaves post amid Iran nuclear talks
* No decision yet on direct talks with U.S. - Iran foreign minister
* Lebanon's Hariri steps away from politics, upending election landscape
* Lebanon deputy PM: Talks with IMF focus on budget, banking sector, exchange rate
* Syrian Kurds say Islamic State militants surrender after prison raid
* U.S. warns against travel to Peru, Kuwait, UAE over COVID
* Western diplomats begin humanitarian talks with Taliban in Norway
EGYPT
* Egypt targets $7 bln in FDI for oil and gas in 2022-2023
* Egypt approves Merck COVID pill, says to be produced locally
* Egypt's petroleum minister appoints new EGPC chairman - statement
* Egypt's Delta passes in tender for 80,000 tonnes sugar- traders
SAUDI ARABIA
* MTG sells ESL Gaming to Savvy Gaming Group for $1.05 billion
* More wheat imports allocated to Saudi investors abroad -ministry statement
* Saudi Aramco CEO says oil demand nearing pre-pandemic levels - Asharq Business
* Saudi Arabia's SABIC Agri-Nutrients plans to buy 49% of ETG Inputs Holdco
UAE
* Houthi attacks rattle some United Arab Emirates residents
* U.S. citizens in UAE warned to maintain security awareness - embassy website
* UAE regulator approves Gulf's first SPAC framework
* Teneo launches financial advisory business in the Middle East
QATAR
* Barwa Real Estate intends to sell 24.40% stake in Kuwait's Al Imtiaz Investment Group
KUWAIT
* Kuwait draft 2022-2023 budget sees deficit down 74%
* Kuwait refers two army officers to prosecution over suspected corruption in Eurofighter deal
* Lebanon to respond to confidence-building measures proposed by Kuwait before Saturday
