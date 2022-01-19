PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares drop as Treasury yields hit fresh highs
* Oil rises to 7-year high as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook
* PRECIOUS-Gold flat near one-week low as U.S. rate hike looms
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi bourse shrugs off attack, Saudi at 15-year high
* ANALYSIS-Inside OPEC, views are growing that oil's rally could be prolonged
* Iran starts trial of Arab separatist leader linked to military parade attack
* Russia, Iran and China to hold joint naval drills -RIA
* Israel sticks with 4th vaccine shot, sees Omicron wave waning in a week
* Hope for Israel's Darfur asylum seekers after court ruling
* Israeli police under fire over reported use of Pegasus to hack Israelis
* Israel offers UAE security, intelligence support after deadly Houthi attack
* Entree Capital raises $300 mln for 2 new Israel-focused VC funds
* U.S. imposes sanctions on Hezbollah-linked businessmen in Lebanon
* Around 20 killed in deadliest coalition strikes on Yemen's Sanaa since 2019
* Erdogan says cost concerns force U.S. rethink on EastMed gas pipeline
* Iran says waging war will not resolve regional crisis after Yemen flareup
* Tunisia extends state of emergency by a month till Feb. 18
SAUDI ARABIA
* LG plans regional headquarter in Riyadh - Asharq TV
* Saudi Arabia issues 2.833 bln riyal in domestic sukuk in January - NDMC
* Saudi SABIC plans petrochemicals plant in Jubail -CEO to Asharq TV
UAE
* UAE's AMEA Power to raise clean energy output to 5,000 MW in 3 years -WAM
* UAE raid raises Yemen stakes, draws closer scrutiny of Iran allies
* UAE calls for a meeting of UN security council to condemn recent Yemen's Houthi attack
* S&P says Houthi drone strike risks already factored into Abu Dhabi credit rating
QATAR
* Turkey says to send 3,250 security personnel to Qatar 2022 World Cup
