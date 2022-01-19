DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares drop as Treasury yields hit fresh highs

* Oil rises to 7-year high as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat near one-week low as U.S. rate hike looms

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi bourse shrugs off attack, Saudi at 15-year high

* ANALYSIS-Inside OPEC, views are growing that oil's rally could be prolonged

* Iran starts trial of Arab separatist leader linked to military parade attack

* Russia, Iran and China to hold joint naval drills -RIA

* Israel sticks with 4th vaccine shot, sees Omicron wave waning in a week

* Hope for Israel's Darfur asylum seekers after court ruling

* Israeli police under fire over reported use of Pegasus to hack Israelis

* Israel offers UAE security, intelligence support after deadly Houthi attack

* Entree Capital raises $300 mln for 2 new Israel-focused VC funds

* U.S. imposes sanctions on Hezbollah-linked businessmen in Lebanon

* Around 20 killed in deadliest coalition strikes on Yemen's Sanaa since 2019

* Erdogan says cost concerns force U.S. rethink on EastMed gas pipeline

* Iran says waging war will not resolve regional crisis after Yemen flareup

* Tunisia extends state of emergency by a month till Feb. 18

SAUDI ARABIA

* LG plans regional headquarter in Riyadh - Asharq TV

* Saudi Arabia issues 2.833 bln riyal in domestic sukuk in January - NDMC

* Saudi SABIC plans petrochemicals plant in Jubail -CEO to Asharq TV

UAE

* UAE's AMEA Power to raise clean energy output to 5,000 MW in 3 years -WAM

* UAE raid raises Yemen stakes, draws closer scrutiny of Iran allies

* UAE calls for a meeting of UN security council to condemn recent Yemen's Houthi attack

* S&P says Houthi drone strike risks already factored into Abu Dhabi credit rating

QATAR

* Turkey says to send 3,250 security personnel to Qatar 2022 World Cup

