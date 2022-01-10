DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, bonds brace for high U.S. inflation, hawkish Fed

* Oil drops for 2nd session on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases

* PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up from three-week lows after U.S. jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses in black despite Omicron threat

* Israel began buying aluminium from Bahrain, envoy tells Al-Ayam newspaper

* Relying on more home COVID tests, Israel looks to lower costs

* Israel's Remilk raises $120 million for animal-free dairy

* Jerusalem church leader says Israeli extremists threaten Christian presence in city

* Iraq's new parliament elects speaker in first step towards establishing a govt

* Algeria Sonatrach's energy exports rose to $34.5 bln in 2021 - executive

* Algeria's Sonatrach to launch first offshore oil drilling in 2023 - state media

* Sudanese security forces fire teargas at anti-coup protesters - witnesses

* U.S. warns Iran of severe consequences if Americans attacked

* Amnesty International urges Spanish clubs to take a stand in Saudi Arabia

* UAE c.bank expects economy to grow 4.2% in 2022

* Qatar cuts crude oil price differentials vs Dubai/Oman for February

* Kuwait, Qatar COVID-19 daily cases soar past previous highs

