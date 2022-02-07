PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip as U.S. jobs stunner hammers bonds
* Oil turns higher on fears of tight supply, shrugging off U.S.-Iran talks
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as inflation worries outweigh higher yields
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses rise, tracking oil prices
* U.S. envoy says returning to Vienna in hope of reviving Iran nuclear pact
* Iran open to more talks with Saudi in atmosphere of respect
* Israel's Bennett says spoke with U.S. President Biden on Iran, Ukraine and Russia
* Tunisian judges accuse president of seeking control, setting up new struggle
EGYPT
* Egypt's net foreign reserves rise to $40.98 bln in January - c.bank
* Egypt's NI Capital to raise up to 100 Mln EGP fixed income fund
* Orascom Financial Holding Unit Klivvr Signs Partnerhship Agreement With Visa
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia
* Alinma Bank FY Profit Rises
UAE
* Israel may halt flights to Dubai over security arrangements
QATAR
* Qatar's Nakilat 2021 net profit 1.35 bln riyals, up 16.7% year on year
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Burgan Bank Qtrly Profit Rises
