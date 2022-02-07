DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip as U.S. jobs stunner hammers bonds

* Oil turns higher on fears of tight supply, shrugging off U.S.-Iran talks

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as inflation worries outweigh higher yields

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses rise, tracking oil prices

* U.S. envoy says returning to Vienna in hope of reviving Iran nuclear pact

* Iran open to more talks with Saudi in atmosphere of respect

* Israel's Bennett says spoke with U.S. President Biden on Iran, Ukraine and Russia

* Tunisian judges accuse president of seeking control, setting up new struggle

EGYPT

* Egypt's net foreign reserves rise to $40.98 bln in January - c.bank

* Egypt's NI Capital to raise up to 100 Mln EGP fixed income fund

* Orascom Financial Holding Unit Klivvr Signs Partnerhship Agreement With Visa

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia

* Alinma Bank FY Profit Rises

UAE

* Israel may halt flights to Dubai over security arrangements

QATAR

* Qatar's Nakilat 2021 net profit 1.35 bln riyals, up 16.7% year on year

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Burgan Bank Qtrly Profit Rises

