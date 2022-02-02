DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-After bleak January, world stocks start new month adrift

* Oil rises after draw in U.S. stocks, eyes on OPEC+ decision

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as Ukraine tensions counter Fed rate-hike bets

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most stock markets end higher; Dubai extends losses

* OPEC+ seen sticking to policy despite oil price rally -sources

* Qatar says it cannot unilaterally replace Europe's gas needs in case of shortage

* Amnesty accuses Israel of enforcing 'apartheid' on Palestinians

* Qatar reaches deal with Taliban to resume evacuations - Axios

EGYPT

* Egypt eyes bread subsidy overhaul as global inflation bites

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues reach $544.7 mln in Jan - statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia announces $6.4 billion investments in future tech

* Saudi's Savola Group Posts Qtrly Loss

UAE

* Dubai government to consider decreasing government fees on commercial activities

* Aldar Completes First Investment In Ras Al Khaimah With Plans For Further Expansion In Emirate

* Spanish investment bank Alantra launches Dubai office

* CBUAE Launches New General Terms For Standing Credit And Liquidity Insurance Facilities

* Commercial Bank International FY Profit Rises

QATAR

* UK watchdog warns Banque Havilland over Qatar bonds' presentation

KUWAIT

* Boubyan Bank Gets Central Bank Approval For Capital Increase

BAHRAIN

* Gulf Air Adds Extra Flights To London Heathrow - Statement

* ARIG Signs Engagement Letter For Appointment Of Emirates NBD Capital As Financial Advisor

