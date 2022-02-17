DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mainly up, bond yields ease as investors weigh Fed against Ukraine risks

* Oil recoups some losses after report of Kyiv forces attacking Russia-backed rebels

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 8-month high as dovish Fed minutes weigh on dollar, yields

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi index hits record high, Saudi at 16-year high

* Decision on Iran nuclear deal days away, ball in Tehran's court - France

* Ex-Goldman banker testifies 'greed and ambition' motivated 1MDB bribery

* IEA's Birol again urges OPEC+ to narrow gap between oil targets and output

* OPEC head sees 'no immediate solution' to high oil prices

* Yemen aid cuts to deepen as funds dry up, U.N. warns

EGYPT

* Top wheat importer Egypt not concerned by market disruptions

* Egypt's GASC buys 34,500 T of vegetable oils in international tender

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in new international tender

* Egypt plans to produce 10 million tonnes of local wheat in current season - minister

* Egypt aims to ensure poor are protected when bread price rises, says PM

* Egypt's economy grew 8.3% in Q2, full fiscal year GDP seen above 6% - PM

SAUDI ARABIA

* IAEA says it is helping Egypt and Saudi Arabia with nuclear power

* Erdogan says Turkey continuing "positive dialogue" with Saudi Arabia - media

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE, India to sign trade, investment deal on Friday

* Abu Dhabi's Etihad lines up order for seven Airbus A350 cargo planes

QATAR

* Qatar Energy sells April al-Shaheen at record premiums - sources

KUWAIT

* CVC, Brookfield among bidders for stake in Starbucks Mideast franchise - sources

* Kuwait's defence and interior ministers submit resignations - local media

* Kuwait court overturns law criminalising imitation of opposite sex

