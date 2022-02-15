PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets slip, investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine
* Oil falls on profit-taking, all eyes on Russia, Ukraine
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-month high as Ukraine crisis lifts safe-haven appeal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise as Ukraine tensions boost oil
* Geopolitics, not fundamentals, driving oil higher, UAE energy min says
* Iran 'is in a hurry' to revive nuclear deal if its interests secured -foreign minister
* EXCLUSIVE-Iraq's $27 bln TotalEnergies deal stuck over contract wrangling
* Israeli prime minister lands in Bahrain in first visit
* Saudi-led coalition bombs telecoms compound in Yemen's Sanaa -residents
* Turkey, UAE sign agreements on trade, industry during Erdogan visit
* OPEC chief 'reasonably optimistic' Ukraine stability will be restored
EGYPT
* Apache aims to boost oil and gas output in Egypt, says CEO
* Fawry Microfinance Reaches EGP 1 Bln In Total Disbursals Since Inception
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi PIF held nearly $56 bln of U.S.-listed stocks in December 2021
* Saudi Steel Pipes Gets Order Of SAR 80.6 Mln The Supply Of Oil & Gas Steel Pipes To Saudi Aramco
* Saudi Arabia Announces Opening Of Next Steps Associated With Awarding License For Khnaiguiyah Site
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Apollo to invest $1.4 bln in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar
* ADQ, STV invest in Mideast Uber-like service for trucks
* Anghami Inc Files For Offering Of Up To 4.7 Million Ordinary Shares By The Selling Securityholders
* Emaar Properties Acheives Highest Ever Property Sales In 2021
* Emaar Properties FY Profit Rises
* Air Arabia Posts FY Profit Of AED 720 Mln
KUWAIT
* Kuwait lifts many COVID restrictions, allows travel abroad
* Kuwait's Jazeera Airways aims to increase its fleet to 60 planes by 2025 - chairman
QATAR
* HSBC Launches Green Repurchase Agreements With QNB Transaction
* Qatar Electricity and Water FY profit rises
OMAN
* Muscat Insurance Appoints Bernhard U. Schluep As CEO
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain budget deficit down 35% at 1.08 bln dinars in 2021 - BNA
