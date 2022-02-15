DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets slip, investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine  

* Oil falls on profit-taking, all eyes on Russia, Ukraine  

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-month high as Ukraine crisis lifts safe-haven appeal  

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise as Ukraine tensions boost oil  

* Geopolitics, not fundamentals, driving oil higher, UAE energy min says  

* Iran 'is in a hurry' to revive nuclear deal if its interests secured -foreign minister  

* EXCLUSIVE-Iraq's $27 bln TotalEnergies deal stuck over contract wrangling  

* Israeli prime minister lands in Bahrain in first visit  

* Saudi-led coalition bombs telecoms compound in Yemen's Sanaa -residents 

* Turkey, UAE sign agreements on trade, industry during Erdogan visit  

* OPEC chief 'reasonably optimistic' Ukraine stability will be restored  

EGYPT

* Apache aims to boost oil and gas output in Egypt, says CEO  

* Fawry Microfinance Reaches EGP 1 Bln In Total Disbursals Since Inception 

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi PIF held nearly $56 bln of U.S.-listed stocks in December 2021 

* Saudi Steel Pipes Gets Order Of SAR 80.6 Mln The Supply Of Oil & Gas Steel Pipes To Saudi Aramco  

* Saudi Arabia Announces Opening Of Next Steps Associated With Awarding License For Khnaiguiyah Site 

 

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Apollo to invest $1.4 bln in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar  

* ADQ, STV invest in Mideast Uber-like service for trucks  

* Anghami Inc Files For Offering Of Up To 4.7 Million Ordinary Shares By The Selling Securityholders  

* Emaar Properties Acheives Highest Ever Property Sales In 2021  

* Emaar Properties FY Profit Rises 

* Air Arabia Posts FY Profit Of AED 720 Mln  

 

KUWAIT

* Kuwait lifts many COVID restrictions, allows travel abroad  

* Kuwait's Jazeera Airways aims to increase its fleet to 60 planes by 2025 - chairman  

 

QATAR

* HSBC Launches Green Repurchase Agreements With QNB Transaction  

* Qatar Electricity and Water FY profit rises 

 

OMAN

* Muscat Insurance Appoints Bernhard U. Schluep As CEO 

 

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain budget deficit down 35% at 1.08 bln dinars in 2021 - BNA  

