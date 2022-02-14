PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks skid on Ukraine fears, oil at 7-year peak
* Oil prices jump more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply jitters
* PRECIOUS-Gold perched near 3-month peak as Ukraine tensions spur demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall on Russia-Ukraine crisis
* Israeli inquiry checking NSO database over police wiretap allegations
* Israel's Apollo Power says Amazon to try out its solar energy sidewalk
* Iraqi court bars Zebari from running for presidency
* Hardship deepens amidst Syria's frozen conflict
* Tunisian president cements power over judiciary, opposition organises protest
* Nuclear talks harder as West 'pretends' to take initiative -Iran official
* Former Sudanese transitional council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman arrested - family source
* U.N. adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability
EGYPT
* Egypt says tensions between largest wheat exporters raise market uncertainty
* Egypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in international tender
* Egypt's newly listed Macro Group drops for second day
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia transfers Aramco shares worth $80 bln to state fund
* Saudi Arabia jails 11 people for laundering $2.7 bln - state TV
* Saudi-led coalition strikes target satellites station in Yemen's Sanaa -residents
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Boubyan Bank gets approval for 12% capital increase
