DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks skid on Ukraine fears, oil at 7-year peak

* Oil prices jump more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply jitters

* PRECIOUS-Gold perched near 3-month peak as Ukraine tensions spur demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall on Russia-Ukraine crisis

* Israeli inquiry checking NSO database over police wiretap allegations

* Israel's Apollo Power says Amazon to try out its solar energy sidewalk

* Iraqi court bars Zebari from running for presidency

* Hardship deepens amidst Syria's frozen conflict

* Tunisian president cements power over judiciary, opposition organises protest

* Nuclear talks harder as West 'pretends' to take initiative -Iran official

* Former Sudanese transitional council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman arrested - family source

* U.N. adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability

EGYPT

* Egypt says tensions between largest wheat exporters raise market uncertainty

* Egypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in international tender

* Egypt's newly listed Macro Group drops for second day

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia transfers Aramco shares worth $80 bln to state fund

* Saudi Arabia jails 11 people for laundering $2.7 bln - state TV

* Saudi-led coalition strikes target satellites station in Yemen's Sanaa -residents

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Boubyan Bank gets approval for 12% capital increase

