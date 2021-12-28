PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, yen falls as traders shrug off Omicron fears
* Oil near one-month high on easing concerns over Omicron
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices off one-week high as risk appetite improves
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall as Omicron worries weigh
* Iran nuclear talks resume with Tehran focused on sanctions relief
* Lebanon's Aoun calls for defence dialogue, hinting at friction with Hezbollah
* Syria denounces Israeli plans to double number of Golan settlers
* Fires erupt in Syria's Latakia Port following Israeli attack- Syrian state media
* Yemen's Houthis say allowed temporary resumption of U.N. flights to Sanaa airport
* Iraqi court ratifies election result, rejects appeal
* Israeli hospital launches first test of second COVID-19 booster
* Bird flu kills thousands of cranes in Israel, poultry also culled
* Lebanon sets May 15 election day for parliamentary polls
EGYPT
* Egypt signs $3.5 bln agreement with Apache to develop oil concessions in Western Desert
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia to finalise Riyadh 2030 strategy next year - state media
QATAR
* Doha Bank secures $762.5 million syndicated loan
OMAN
* Oman to require workers to have vaccination certificate - health minister
BAHRAIN
* Crypto exchange Binance gets in-principle nod from Bahrain
