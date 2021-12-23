DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares advance, dollar soft as markets decide Omicron fallout limited 

* Oil prices keep climbing even as Omicron COVID-19 variant fans out 

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as weaker dollar counters positive Omicron study impact 

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses in red on Omicron worries 

* ANALYSIS-After another torrid year, can emerging markets rediscover their mojo 

* INSIGHT-Iran seeks to cool tensions in Iraq 

* FOREX-Euro gains on more positive global outlook; Turkish lira holds its gains

* Lebanon says talks on securing World Bank funding will wrap up in early 2022 

* INTERVIEW-Jordan needs to support its airline like other nations, CEO says 

* Libyan election collapses with no plan out of crisis 

* U.N. shrinks Yemen food rations in "desperate measures" 

* WIDER IMAGE-Life in ruins: ancient sites shelter Syria's displaced

* U.S. Navy seizes illicit weapons from a stateless vessel in Arabian sea 

 

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sisi warns newly weds subsidy cards will not cover their children 

* Egypt says Serbia wants to set up wheat silos in Suez Canal economic zone 

* Egypt to increase gov't contribution to govt-backed green investments to 50% by 2025 - finance ministry

 

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's CMA approves IPO application of digital security firm Elm 

* Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi security camp in Yemen's Sanaa

* Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it helped evacuate Iran's sick envoy

* IHS Markit includes Saudi govt Sukuk market in iBoxx global bond index - Saudi Tadawul

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's ADNOC, TAQA in $3.6 bln project to slash offshore carbon footprint 

* Dubai Crude for March to be priced at $0.05/bbl below Oman 

 

QATAR

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Qatar's World Cup will pay Gulf-wide dividends

 

KUWAIT

* Boursa Kuwait completes procedures for sale of 110 mln shares of Qurain Petrochemical Industries 

* STC Kuwait signs agreement to acquire entire share capital of E-Portal Holding Co 

