DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares advance, dollar soft as markets decide Omicron fallout limited

* Oil prices keep climbing even as Omicron COVID-19 variant fans out

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as weaker dollar counters positive Omicron study impact

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses in red on Omicron worries

* ANALYSIS-After another torrid year, can emerging markets rediscover their mojo

* INSIGHT-Iran seeks to cool tensions in Iraq

* FOREX-Euro gains on more positive global outlook; Turkish lira holds its gains

* Lebanon says talks on securing World Bank funding will wrap up in early 2022

* INTERVIEW-Jordan needs to support its airline like other nations, CEO says

* Libyan election collapses with no plan out of crisis

* U.N. shrinks Yemen food rations in "desperate measures"

* WIDER IMAGE-Life in ruins: ancient sites shelter Syria's displaced

* U.S. Navy seizes illicit weapons from a stateless vessel in Arabian sea

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sisi warns newly weds subsidy cards will not cover their children

* Egypt says Serbia wants to set up wheat silos in Suez Canal economic zone

* Egypt to increase gov't contribution to govt-backed green investments to 50% by 2025 - finance ministry

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's CMA approves IPO application of digital security firm Elm

* Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi security camp in Yemen's Sanaa

* Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it helped evacuate Iran's sick envoy

* IHS Markit includes Saudi govt Sukuk market in iBoxx global bond index - Saudi Tadawul

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's ADNOC, TAQA in $3.6 bln project to slash offshore carbon footprint

* Dubai Crude for March to be priced at $0.05/bbl below Oman

QATAR

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Qatar's World Cup will pay Gulf-wide dividends

KUWAIT

* Boursa Kuwait completes procedures for sale of 110 mln shares of Qurain Petrochemical Industries

* STC Kuwait signs agreement to acquire entire share capital of E-Portal Holding Co

