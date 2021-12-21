DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares claw back some Omicron losses but risks loom large

* Oil prices edge higher but investor worries on Omicron spread remain

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as traders assess Omicron, rate hike impact

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf indexes end lower as Omicron fears grip markets

* Lira rallies late after Erdogan props up currency

* Biden adviser Jake Sullivan to visit Israel for Iran talks

* Lebanese leaders at odds during visit by UN chief

* OPEC+ produces below target in November as compliance rises

* Iran says further talks with Saudi Arabia depend on Riyadh's "seriousness"

EGYPT

* Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah sentenced to 5 years in prison -judicial source

* Egypt to develop Al-Amal oil field in Gulf of Suez, says Water Resources Ministry

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen's Sanaa airport - state media

* BRIEF-Arabian Aramco Total Services Announces Partial Redemption Of Sukuk

* Saudi Arabia plans airport takeovers and privatisations, Asharq Al-Awsat reports

* Saudi unemployment unchanged at 11.3% in Q3

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Citi joins JPMorgan, others in switching to Mon-Fri work week in UAE

* BRIEF-IHC Says Merger Process Of Al Tamouh Investments And Al Qudra Holding Completed

* Dubai World Trade Centre to set up specialised crypto zone

* UAE central bank to increase oversight of banks' real estate exposure

QATAR

* Qatar Airways sues Airbus in A350 jet damage dispute

* Qatar backs UK's Rolls-Royce in small nuclear power project

* Turkish, Qatari officials plan Kabul trip to discuss airport mission with Taliban

* Soccer-Arab Cup stress tests Qatar 2022 World Cup preparations

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory

OMAN

* Oman outlook improved on higher oil and fiscal reforms - Fitch

