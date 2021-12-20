DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices sink as Omicron makes waves 

* Oil prices drop 2% as rapid Omicron spread dims fuel demand outlook 

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-week high on Omicron jitters 

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses tumble on Omicron worries 

 

EGYPT

* El Sewedy Electric Says Rowad Modern Engeniring Signs EGP 602 Mln Contract With NEWGIZA 

* El Sewedy Electric Says Unit Signs EGP 996 Mln Contract With EMAAR 

 

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-led coalition destroys drone aimed at King Abdullah airport - state media 

* Alkhorayef Water And Power Technologies Announces Contract Award With National Water Co 

* Saudi Automotive Services Updates On Sale And Leaseback Of Some Of Its Owned Sites 

* Bahri Appoints Ahmed Alsubaey As CEO 

* Jahez International Final Offer Price Set At SAR 850 Per Share - Adviser

* Acwa Power Announces Signing Of Power Purchase Agreement

 

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ADNOC Drilling And Helmerich & Payne Finalize Rig Enablement Framework Agreement 

* International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week 

* Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week 

* Abu Dhabi Ports signs 5 strategic deals with Jordan's Aqaba Development Corp

* Depa Says Vedder Secures Two New Superyacht Interior Projects 

* Alpha Dhabi Holding Invests AED 1 Bln In Ta’Ziz 

 

QATAR

* Qatar bourse names Al-Kawari CEO 

 

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Foundry Board Approves Offer To Buy Utilisation Rights Of Co's Factory Land 

* Commercial Real Estate Signs Agreement To Increase Credit Facility Limit 

* Bobuyan Bank takes $500 million loan from Asian banks 

* NBK Egypt Shareholders Approve Volutary Delisting From Egyptian Exchange 

 

OMAN

* Renaissance Services Says MEDC Awards 3-Year Contract To Tawoos Industrial Services

 

