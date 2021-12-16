DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise with bond yields as Fed outcome boosts risk sentiment

* Oil prices rise as fuel demand surges in top consumer United States

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on softer dollar; investors focus on ECB, BOE meetings

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as cenbank decisions, Omicron fears loom

* U.S. lawmakers call for sanctions against Israel's NSO, other spyware firms

* Mideast share of Nov Indian oil imports at 16-mth high, African grades slip

* Iran to Gulf Arab states: Stop 'repetitive accusations' against Tehran

* Iran lets IAEA replace its cameras at Karaj workshop

* Climate change imperils world's oil and gas reserves: research

EGYPT

* ADQ establishes office in Cairo as part of its commitment to invest in Egypt - statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi inflation up 1.1% in November on higher gasoline prices

* Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi missiles targeting Abha - state TV

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* U.S. says it is ready to move forward with fighter jet sale to UAE

* India's Reliance eyes first oil cargo from UAE trade arm in Dec - source

* UAE investors to take stake in Abu Dhabi chemicals projects

* Dubai Investments offers to take over National General Insurance in $127 mln deal

* Alpha Dhabi Holding targets AED 8 bln for strategic investment across core sectors

QATAR

* Qatar sells Feb al-Shaheen crude at lowest premiums in 3 months - sources

* Qatar upholds conviction of former 2022 World Cup employee

BAHRAIN

* Lebanon to deport non-Lebanese members of Bahrain opposition

