Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, bonds rise on Ukraine tensions
* Oil ends week mixed on geopolitical uncertainty, supply hopes
* PRECIOUS-Gold takes a breather as hopes of U.S.-Russia talks calm markets
* MIDEAST-UAE stock markets ease as oil prices extend losses
* OPEC+ would seek to bring Iran into oil supply deal
* U.S., Saudi officials discuss managing market pressures from possible Russian invasion
* Iran's top diplomat says ready for immediate prisoner swap with U.S.
* EXCLUSIVE-Iran nuclear deal draft puts prisoners, enrichment, cash first, oil comes later - diplomats
* EXCLUSIVE-Guyana talking to Middle East firms about offshore oil auction - VP
* Libya interim PM, fighting ouster, promises populist spending plan
* Tunisia will cut energy subsidies, minister tells newspaper
* Tunisia's military court sentences lawmaker on charges of insulting president
* Hezbollah drone triggers air defences in northern Israel
* Brazil's Mato Grosso farmers open talks to sell corn directly to Iran
* Iran nuclear deal could be agreed very soon, EU official says
* Loud sound heard, Israeli jets seen over Beirut -security source, witness
* Iran's SLAL said to have bought corn, barley and soymeal in tender - traders
EGYPT
* Lowest offer at Egypt's GASC tender $315.3/t FOB -traders
* MEDIA-EFG Hermes picks Goldman to evaluate first Abu Dhabi bid - Bloomberg News
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia plans for fresh round of talks with Iran, says foreign minister
* Lebanon needs to step up on reform, says Saudi foreign minister
* Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden Houthi boat in Red Sea - state TV
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* India, UAE eye $100 bln in annual trade after signing trade pact
* UAE allows cooperative associations to list shares -state news agency
* ANALYSIS-UAE corporate tax may dilute competitive edge, as Saudi Arabia steps up
* 'Critical' for investment to flow to lowest-cost, lowest-carbon energy - UAE minister
* MEDIA-UAE readies National Crypto Licensing in push to embrace fintech - Bloomberg News
QATAR
* Airbus ordered to delay implementing Qatar jet cancellation
* Qatar LNG exports down on mega trains outage
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti suitor builds higher stake in John Menzies ahead of takeover play
* Kuwait's emir accepts resignations of defence, interior ministers
