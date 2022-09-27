DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has hired a large group of banks including Citi and JPMorgan to arrange a debut issuance of multi-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated green bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, mandated as joint global coordinators and active bookrunners, will organise investor calls starting on Tuesday.

A debut issuance in tranches of five, 10 and potentially a longer-dated tenor will follow, subject to market conditions. The issuance will be under GACI First Investment Company and guaranteed by PIF.

Credit Agricole, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, SMBC Nikko, SNB Capital, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are also active bookrunners, while ANB Capital, BofA Securities, Bank of China, GIB Capital, ICBC, IMI Intesa Sanpaolo, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Natixis, Riyad Capital and Saudi Fransi Capital are also on the deal.

