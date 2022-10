DUBAI - Saudi Arabia received on Tuesday more than $7.5 billion in orders for six-year Islamic bonds and over $9 billion in orders for 10-year conventional bonds, a bank document showed.

Initial price guidance was around 135 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST) for the six-year sukuk and around 180 bps over UST for the 10-year bonds. They are expected to price later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba)