Egypt - Drive Finance, a GB Capital subsidiary and part of GB Corp’s financial division, has closed its fifth securitisation bond issuance, valued at EGP 1.4bn. This marks the second issuance under Capital Securitization’s fifth program, which aims for a total of EGP 5bn.

Following the previous issuance in December, this latest development highlights the company’s portfolio growth and investor confidence.

Ahmed Osama, Managing Director of Drive Finance, welcomed the robust investor response, noting that interest surpassed the issuance amount twofold. “This enthusiasm underscores our strong market position and our sustained creditworthiness amidst economic challenges,” he remarked.

Remon Gaber, Drive Finance’s Treasury Head, took pride in the issuance’s success, attributing it to the strategic diversification of funding sources. This approach has bolstered the company’s objectives, broadened its financing services, and extended its market presence, thereby boosting its share in consumer finance and factoring sectors.

The issuance comprised three tranches:

First Tranche : EGP 546.8m, 13-month term, AA+(sf) rating.

: EGP 546.8m, 13-month term, AA+(sf) rating. Second Tranche : EGP 644.9m, 36-month term, AA(sf) rating.

: EGP 644.9m, 36-month term, AA(sf) rating. Third Tranche: EGP 210.3m, 58-month term, A(sf) rating.

Commercial International Bank (CIB) played a pivotal role as the financial advisor, manager, arranger, and promoter. Arab African International Bank was the custodian, underwriter, and subscription handler. Legal advice was provided by the El-Derini Law Office, while Sherif Mansour Dabus–Russell Bedford conducted the audit. Middle East Rating & Investors Service (MERIS) assigned the ratings.

