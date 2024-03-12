Arabian Centres Company (Cenomi Centers) has completed a private placement issuance of additional sukuk worth $100 million.

The additional issuance will be a part of the $500 million sukuk issued on 6 March 2024 and due 2029, according to a bourse filing.

A total of 500 sukuk were issued at a par value of $200,000 each, a yield of 9.50%, and a five-year maturity.

The settlement of the additional Sukuk will be on 18 March.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Cenomi Centers logged a 64.04% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 1.32 billion from SAR 621 million.

