Dubai - The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of BHM Capital Financial Services has approved a non-convertible bond issuance of up to AED 150 million.

With an interest rate of 7% - 8% per year, the bonds have a five-year maturity date from the date of bond issuance, according to a recent bourse filing.

The shareholders have authorised the board to determine the issuance date and complete all the procedures related to it, including signing all the agreements and documents and agreeing on the term and conditions.

It is noteworthy to mention that the company recently obtained the Fund Management License from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to establish and manage investment funds.

