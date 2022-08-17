Riyadh – Zamil Industrial Investment Company has incurred net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 80.91 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, versus a net profit of SAR 12.26 million in H1-21.

Revenues stood at SAR 1.85 billion in H1-22, up 3.23% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.79 billion, according to the initial financial results.

The loss per share settled at SAR 1.35 in the first six months (6M) of 2022, compared to earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.20 in H1-21.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the company turned to net losses after Zakat and tax of SAR 28.99 million, against a net profit of SAR 7.06 million in Q2-21.

The revenues surged by 12.96% YoY to SAR 957.20 million in Q2-22 from SAR 847.42 million.

During the January-March 2022 period, Zamil reported net losses after Zakat and tax of SAR 51.92 million, compared to net profits worth SAR 5.20 million during the same period a year earlier.

