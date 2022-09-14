Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares extend global selloff amid bets on more aggressive Fed

2-yr U.S. yields scale new 15-yr high of 3.8040%

Dollar pushes towards fresh 24-year peak versus yen after U.S. CPI shock

The dollar rose as high as 144.965 yen in the Asian session

Oil prices creep higher on robust global demand outlook

Brent crude futures rose 3 cents to $93.20 a barrel

Gold dips as dollar gains on sharp rate-hike bets after U.S. CPI data

U.S. CPI up 0.1% in August

