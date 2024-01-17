Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks falter on rate cut rethink; focus on China GDP

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.31%

Dollar at one-month high as rate cut expectations ease on Fedspeak

Waller said that while the U.S. is "within striking distance" of the Fed's 2% inflation goal

Gold dips over 1% as dollar, yields rise on hawkish remarks by Fed's Waller

Palladium down over 3%

Oil prices fall as stronger dollar offsets Red Sea disruptions risks

Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.93 a barrel

US Stocks: Wall Street ends down as Apple weighs

Morgan Stanley profit falls on one-time charges

Binance Thailand opens crypto exchange for trading

The company said on Tuesday

