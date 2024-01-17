PHOTO
Asia stocks falter on rate cut rethink; focus on China GDP
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.31%
Dollar at one-month high as rate cut expectations ease on Fedspeak
Waller said that while the U.S. is "within striking distance" of the Fed's 2% inflation goal
Gold dips over 1% as dollar, yields rise on hawkish remarks by Fed's Waller
Palladium down over 3%
Oil prices fall as stronger dollar offsets Red Sea disruptions risks
Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.93 a barrel
US Stocks: Wall Street ends down as Apple weighs
Morgan Stanley profit falls on one-time charges
Binance Thailand opens crypto exchange for trading
The company said on Tuesday
