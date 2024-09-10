Wall Street stocks mostly climbed for a second straight session in early trading Tuesday ahead of the US presidential debate and key inflation data.

Analysts said the market was poised for a rebound after last week's retreat.

"There's just seems to be a lot of underlying bullishness among investors," said LBBW's Karl Haeling.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged at 40,828.51.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.3 percent to 5,488.76, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also rose 0.3 percent to 16,937,98.

The first, and perhaps only, debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will take place Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Markets are also looking ahead to Wednesday's release of consumer price data, although analyst Haeling said the Federal Reserve is probably more focused on the labor market than inflation at this point.

The Fed is expected to lower interest rates later this month.

Apple dropped 1.5 percent after the European Court of Justice ruled that the iPhone maker must pay 13 billion euros ($14.3 billion) in back-taxes to Ireland.

The same court also ruled that Google must pay a 2.4 billion-euro fine. Google parent Alphabet rose 1.1 percent.

Oracle jumped 12.5 percent after reporting better than expected earnings. Revenues rose seven percent, boosted by gains in the cloud services business.