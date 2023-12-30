Wall Street stocks finished a banner 2023 on a tepid note Friday, falling modestly to trim the year's huge gains.

Major indices spent most of the final session of the year in the red, in a sharp reversal from the year's trend, especially since late October.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which closed at records the last two days, ended down 0.1 percent at 37,689.54.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.3 percent to 4,769.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.6 percent to 15,011.35.

"We started the year fearful because there were concrete signs of recession," said Maris Ogg, of Tower Bridge Advisors. "You end the year with complete euphoria."

Many of the gains accumulated since late October as market watchers cheered moderating inflation and a still-strong US labor market as indicating the US economy could avoid a recession.

But looking ahead, Ogg said the market's lofty valuation could pose challenges for further gains. Also, she said higher labor costs could make things tough for companies hoping to report strong earnings.

"We have a strong consumer, but I'm not so sure that earnings are going to meet expectations."

For all of 2023, the Nasdaq led the major indices with a gain of 43 percent.

The Dow climbed 14 percent, while the S&P 500 won 24 percent.