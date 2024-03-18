The board of United Mining Industries Company greenlighted cash dividends valued at SAR 9.80 million, representing 7% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2023.

The Saudi firm will distribute a dividend of SAR 0.70 per share for 14 million shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and payment dates for the approved dividends will be 25 March and 1 April 2024, respectively.

Last December, United Mining Industries disbursed the same amount as cash dividends for H1-23.

In 2023, the company’s net profits increased by 11.81% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 35.83 million from SAR 32.04 million.

Revenues declined by 0.61% to SAR 240.32 million last year from SAR 241.81 million in 2022, while the earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 2.56 from SAR 2.29.

