Union Coop generated AED 153.38 million in net profit during the first half (H1) of 2023, marking a plunge from AED 222.39 million in H1-22.

Income from the sale of goods hit AED 918.57 million in H1-23, down year-on-year (YoY) from AED 965.23 million, according to the consolidated income statements.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) amounted to AED 0.09 in the first six months (6M) of 2023, lower than AED 1.27 during the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the total assets reached AED 3.14 billion as of 31 June 2023.

Last year, the DFM-listed company logged net profits valued at AED 396.15 million, compared to AED 413.18 million in 2021.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).