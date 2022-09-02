UAE developer Aldar Properties has acquired Spark Security Services, a security services provider, in an all cash transaction for 125 million dirhams ($34 million).

The acquisition strengthens Aldar's property and facilities management platform, the developer said in a statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Friday.

This adds to Aldar’s AED23 billion portfolio of prime property across retail, residential, commercial, and logistics segments, it said.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com