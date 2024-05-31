ABU DHABI: UAE financial markets ended in the green Thursday as Abu Dhabi's general index added 0.47% and Dubai's main share index gained 0.28%.

In the capital, the telecommunication, healthcare and industrial indexes led the rise, ending 3.23%, 1.66% and 0.305% up respectively, with Abu Dhabi Company for Building Materials (BILDCO), and Purehealth being among the best gainers, ending 14.6% and 5.11 % higher than the last trading session.

In Dubai, the real estate index was the best performer as blue-chip developer Emaar Properties ended 1.87% higher at AED7.640.