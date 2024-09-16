The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) gained 14.75 points (0.33%) on Monday and ended the trading session at 4,395.24 points.

A total of 176.74 million shares were exchanged at a value of AED 330.26 million.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover of AED 62 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock with 79.33 million shares.

Dubai Taxi Company advanced the gainers with 7.50%, whereas BHM Capital Financial Services headed the fallers with 7.36%.

The benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) also grew by 0.417% to 9,389.31 points.

The turnover hit AED 1.10 billion through the exchange of 304.20 million shares, while the market cap value reached AED 2.85 trillion.

Apex Investment was the most active stock in terms of trading volume and value with 78.98 million shares exchanged at AED 248.21 million.

Hayah Insurance Company topped the risers with 15%, while Aram Group led the fallers with 9.82%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).