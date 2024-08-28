The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) lost 19.02 points (0.43%) on Wednesday and ended the trading session at 4,324.20 points.

A total of 297.93 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 454.67 million.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover of AED 79.48 million, while GFH Financial Group was the most active stock with 64.16 million shares.

Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance topped the risers with 10%, whereas National International Holding (NIH) headed the decliners with 9.58%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) retreated by 0.483% to 9,288.93 points.

The turnover reached AED 949.58 million through the exchange of 213.43 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.81 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the highest turnover of AED 180.41 million, while ADNOC Drilling dominated the trading volume with 23.80 million shares.

Al Dhafra Insurance Company led the risers with 13.70%, whereas RAPCO Investment led the fallers with 3.82%.

