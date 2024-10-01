The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) lost 25.21 points (0.58%) on Tuesday and ended the trading session at 4,477.27 points.

A total of 139.72 million shares were exchanged at AED 296.46 million.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover with AED 75.44 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) dominated the trading volume with 39.86 million shares.

Dubai Refreshments led the gainers with 15%, while Amanat Holdings headed the losers with 3.36%.

The benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) also fell by 0.21% to 9,405.66 points.

ADX’s turnover amounted to AED 1.74 billion through the exchange of 512.87 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.89 trillion.

Modon Holding was the most active stock in terms of trading volume and value with 99.87 million shares exchanged at AED 385.29 million.

Abu Dhabi National Company for Building Materials (BILDCO) topped the risers with 9.30%, while Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) advanced the decliners with 9.37%.

